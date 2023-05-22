Home / Trending / Korean man speaks fluently in Bihari, stuns netizens. Watch

Korean man speaks fluently in Bihari, stuns netizens. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 22, 2023 06:40 PM IST

A video of a Korean man speaking in Bihari has gone viral on social media. Watch the full video inside.

Have you come across those videos where a foreigner can be heard speaking an Indian language fluently? Such videos are often captivating and may leave us stunned by the foreigner's skills. Now, another such video that has gone viral shows a Korean man fluently speaking in Bihari.

In a video shared by Instagram user Prashant Kumar, you can see him having a conversation with a Korean man. Kumar asks the man what does he think about the marine drive? To this, the Korean man replies in Bihari and says, "Bohot badal gaya hai. Ye jo dikh raha hai, ye bohot saaf hogaya hai. Ye bridge toh bhayankar bana hai (The city has changed a lot. Everything seems to have become cleaner. Even the bridge that has been constructed is awesome.) Further in the clip, they can be seen having a candid conversation.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over six lakh times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Sign him up for IPL Bhojpuri." A second added, "The ending was epic, ladka tej nikla. Learning language with purity and every bit of details." A third posted, "Bihari Korean bhai."

