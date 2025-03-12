Amid mounting tensions, Canadian café dishes out ‘Trump Sandwich’ with ‘Russian dressing and a small pickle’

Amid growing tensions over US President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about making Canada America’s 51st state, Canadians are finding creative ways to push back. The US president’s comments, along with the recent imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods, have sparked frustration across the country. In response, a restaurant has taken a playful jab at Trump by introducing a “Trump Sandwich” to its menu, reported the Mirror. Canadians were outraged last week after the US imposed a 25% tariff on all goods, paused later.(X/@BCLabourLawyer)

Trump recently angered Canadians by imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods—though it was briefly paused 24 hours later. Now, he has hinted at reinstating the tariffs on April 2, potentially at an even higher rate. In addition to these economic tensions, his remarks about Canada joining the US have been met with widespread disapproval.

To poke fun at the situation, the unnamed restaurant displayed a blackboard sign outside its entrance advertising the new menu item. The description read: “Trump Sandwich – White Bread – Full of Baloney – with Russian dressing and a small pickle.” A photo of the sign quickly made its way to social media platform X, where users from both sides of the border shared their reactions.

Take a look at the post:

“Love that Trump Sandwich wit from Canada, sharp, funny, and oh-so Canadian! Standing tall against tariffs with humor and heart. Cheers to our northern neighbors for keeping it real!” one user wrote.

Another added: “As an American I absolutely love this!” A third joked, “Canada, y’all made my darn day lol. I feel the exact same way about him too.” Even a Trump supporter acknowledged the humor, saying, “I’m a Trump guy, but I’ll give it to you, this is solid.”

Canadians also joined in on the fun, with one X user calling it “sheer genius.” Another shared an amusing anecdote: “One of the cute old ladies that comes into my job was asking me if we had this today and when I asked her what’s that, she couldn’t hold it together on the small pickle part.”

Trump’s recent actions have fueled tensions between the two countries, with Canadians expressing their frustration in various ways. Crowds have been heard booing the American national anthem at NHL and NBA games, while some citizens are canceling trips to the U.S. and boycotting American products.

Mark Carney, Canada’s newly elected Liberal leader and prime minister-designate, directly addressed Trump’s actions in his victory speech, calling out the former president for harming Canadian businesses and workers.

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy,” Carney stated. “Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, and how we make a living. He’s attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses and we cannot let him succeed—and we won’t.”

Carney continued, urging unity among Canadians: “I know these are dark days... Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust. We’re getting over the shock, but let us never forget the lessons: we have to look after ourselves and we have to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead.”