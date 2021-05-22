Home / Trending / Amit Trivedi shares clip of hospital staff singing Namo Namo for Covid patients
The image shows the hospital staff singing Namo Namo composed by Amit Trivedi.
Amit Trivedi shares clip of hospital staff singing Namo Namo for Covid patients

“Praying for everyone's quick recovery Folded hands. God Bless,” reads the caption shared by Amit Trivedi.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST

Amid the times of peril posed by the pandemic, the healthcare workers are doing their best to make the patients feel better. From dedicating songs to make them feel better, many were spotted dancing with the patients to boost up their morale. Now, a clip shared by music composer Amit Trivedi has grabbed the attention of netizens featuring a group of hospital singing a popular song for the Covid ward patients.

“Praying for everyone's quick recovery. God Bless,” reads the caption shared by Trivedi. The recording shows the staff dressed in PPE kits and masks singing Namo Namo composed by Trivedi himself from the movie Kedarnath. The wholesome video may leave you teary-eyed.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 20, the clip has garnered over 4,000 views and several reactions from netizens. While some commented with wishes of speedy recovery for the patients, others lauded the efforts of the healthcare workers to cheer up the patients.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

amit trivedi covid-19 in india
