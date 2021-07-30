Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amputee dog gets adopted by man with prosthetic leg. Watch heartening video

“The perfect match,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:06 AM IST
The image shows the dog with its new human.(Reddit/@totallystefanal)

Are you looking to start your day with a feel good story? Then look no further because this wholesome tale of an amputee dog getting adopted will melt your heart and leave you emotional. Shared on Reddit, a video showing the dog getting adopted by a human with a prosthetic leg will fill your heart with happiness.

The video shows how after a fracture the dog’s leg was amputated. It then goes on to show him with his new human. The clip ends with the human-dog duo walking away from the shelter. “The perfect match,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared about a day ago, the video has garnered over 20,000 upvotes and tons of appreciative comments. While many couldn’t stop mentioning that the clip is wholesome, others showered the comments section with love and heart emojis.

“The world may be messed up, but these are the moments that lift and encourage us to push through. Take care you guys,” wished a Reddit user. “That's cute, someone should make a dog prosthetic,” commented another. “Shut up, I’m not crying YOU’RE crying,” wrote a third.

Did the story leave you misty-eyed too?

reddit

