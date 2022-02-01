Amrita Rao's 'jal lijiye' meme meets Wordle in Netflix's new Instagram pic

At one point, not very long ago, everyone on the Internet was obsessed with the ‘jal lijiye’ meme template from Vivah. It features Amrita Rao who portrays the role of a very shy girl who offers jal [water] to her guests. Now, this meme template has joined hands with the latest craze on the Internet - Wordle.

Netflix India has recently taken to its Instagram page to post this hilarious picture that makes use of two references in one. The witty combination of two things that people just can't get enough of has made a lot of netizens laugh. The image shows a collage of a scene from Vivah starring Amrita Rao and the second photo shows a makeshift Wordle.

The Wordle puzzle reads, “Drink water today,” as a reminder to stay hydrated. “Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge aaj ka 5 letter-word sochte sochte,” [Drink some water, you must be tired from all the thinking you had to do, in order to find today's five-letter word] reads the caption of this post.

View Netflix’s post right here:

This post was shared by Netflix India on their Instagram page around an hour ago. So far it has accumulated more than 16,000 likes and several comments from people who enjoyed the witty amalgamation of the two references.

Many took to the comments section to post laughing emojis. “Haan bhai, bahut thak gaya. Pilao zara,” [Yes, I'm very tired. Get me some water] posted an Instagram user. “Yeah, actually,” posted another. While many others commented about the coloured tiles that can be seen in the post and tried to crack the Wordle from it.

What are your thoughts on this Netflix’s Instagram post?