Amritsar woman takes over food stall of late husband to support four daughters

Adversity can make people resilient and bring out the best in them. Like this inspiring story shared on Instagram by a food blogger of a woman from Amritsar who opened a food stall to support her four daughters after she lost her husband a few years ago. The woman named Veena used to work as a maid until she decided to take over a food cart that her husband used to run. Today, she claims to make one of the biggest and tastiest parantha in Punjab and it is priced at just ₹30. The post also received a comment from actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Food blogger Gaurav Wasan shared this inspiring story of the woman on his Instagram handle three days ago. In the video, she is seen making paranthas at her food stall with one of her daughters. The video has already got more than 87 thousand likes and people have been praising her spirit.

Watch the video below:

Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented a heart emoji on the post. “Bhai... U have done a wonderful job... By promoting these streets vendors,” an Instagram user commented. “Hard work and that innocence on her face,” said another.

In another post, the food blogger shared more about the woman and her journey. She used to work as a maid until she decided to take over the cart her husband used to run to support her four daughters. “Mata Rani ki Mehar se aur apni mehnat se me zarur is daur se bhi Guzar jaungi (With the blessings of Mata Rani and with my hard work I will get through this phase of life too),” the woman is quoted as saying in the caption.

See the post below:

“The power of a determined woman,” commented a user. “More power to her,” said another.

