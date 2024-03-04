Amul celebrates Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala's viral encounter with a witty doodle. See pic

The Internet has been buzzing with excitement over a recent video featuring Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur. The video shows Gates ordering a cup of tea and Dolly preparing it in his unique signature style. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with people sharing it across various platforms. To mark this special moment, Amul, the popular Indian dairy brand, created a doodle. The doodle pays tribute to the viral video and celebrates the unique moment between Gates and Dolly. Snapshot of the doodle created by Amul for Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala. (Instagram/@Amul_India)

“Bill Gates enjoys some tea at Dolly Chaiwala!” wrote Amul in the caption of the post. A text inlay on the picture reads, “Chaicrosoft: Gatesway to taste!” (Also Read: Bill Gates calls Statue of Unity an ‘engineering marvel’. PM Modi responds)

The doodle shows Gates and Dolly Chaiwala standing side by side. Gates also has a cup of tea in his hands, while Dolly can be seen serving him a toast laden with butter.

This post was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gathered over 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

As Bill Gates is touring India, he recently also visited the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, located near Kevadia in Gujarat. While sharing the video on Instagram, Gates, in the caption of the post wrote, "Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel and thanks Chief Minister @bhupendrapbjp to your government for hosting me."

The video opens to show Gates standing in front of the statue. In the next shot, a guide can be seen giving him a tour of it.