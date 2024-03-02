Bill Gates calls Statue of Unity an ‘engineering marvel’. PM Modi responds

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Saturday visited The Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He hailed the 182 metres tall Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, calling it an ‘engineering marvel’.



“Thank you @narendramodi for the invitation to visit the impressive Statue of Unity. It is an engineering marvel and a great tribute to Sardar Patel. Also great to see it is creating economic opportunity for local tribal communities, especially women,” the billionaire posted on social platform X.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Gates' tweet, saying,"Happy to see this! Glad that you enjoyed your experience at the ‘Statue of Unity.’ I also urge people from all over the world to visit it in the coming times. @BillGates". Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is photographed in front of Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

Gates is currently on a visit to India, and he met several top leaders and also participated in cultural and local events. He also arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

PM Modi meets Bill Gates

On Thursday, Bill Gates had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the duo held talks centered around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public.



“A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe,” Modi had said in an X post.



"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," Gates had posted.



The techpreneur-turned philanthropist had also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the duo had exchanged books. "A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation," the minister had written in a social media post.