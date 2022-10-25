Amul girl takes a trip to UK to welcome Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Indian-origin PM

Amul’s Instagram is always filled with interesting doodles on different topics. Be it a ground-breaking event or a headline making incident or a viral social media trend, the dairy company’s unique takes on different matters always leave people amazed. They have done it again and this time to celebrate Rishi Sunak becoming Britain's first Indian-origin PM.

“Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!,” they simply wrote and posted the doodle. The image shows the iconic Amul girl walking on a street in London. The doodle also has a text that reads, “Rishi Sunuk. Prime Makhan.” In the otherwise blue-coloured text some letters are highlighted in red to read, “UK PM.”

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared two hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 3,700 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. “Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!,” wrote an Instagram user. A few shared their reactions through laughing out loud or clapping emoticons.

Different social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages. Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss too earlier took to Twitter to share a post congratulating Rishi Sunak. “Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support,” she tweeted.

