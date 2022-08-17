Amul pays homage to big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with a monochromatic doodle

Billionaire trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on August 14 in Mumbai. As India lost its business magnate, tributes poured in from across the length and breadth of the country. Famous dairy brand Amul also joined with their doodle to pay a heartfelt homage to the big bull of Indian stock markets. "Apne bal se bulland bana" and "Rakesh Junjhunwala, 1960-2022" were the texts inserted on the post.

Amul took to Instagram to pay their tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. "Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!" read the text insert shared alongside the post. Amul's monochromatic doodle features an animated version of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala waving his hand. The ace stock market investor can be seen sitting on a chair beside a bull and is surrounded by computers. The scene captures the very essence of his life as a trader skilled in identifying the stock that would yield profits in the future.

Take a look at the post shared by Amul on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala below:

The post was shared 17 hours ago and has received more than 5,500 likes and several comments. "Rip Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.... Om shanti," posted an individual. "Rip sir," wrote another. "Rest in power Rakesh Ji," read a third response on the post.

