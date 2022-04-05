Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej on Grammy win. See tweet

If you have followed the Grammy Awards 2022 then you must have a fair idea about who Ricky Kej is. In case you don't, he is an Indian musical composer who won his first Grammy in the year 2015. It was for the album Winds of Samsara, in the Best New Age Album category. This time he has won a Grammy along with his childhood hero, Copeland.

Ricky Kej thus took to his Twitter handle in order to share a celebratory post with the caption that reads, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.”

His tweet was quoted by Anand Mahindra, businessman and chairperson of the Mahindra Group. He made sure to congratulate the composer. And he wrote, “The music in this album is beautiful — almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud.” The caption was complete with a few clapping hands emojis and a tag for Ricky Kej.

See the tweet right here:

The music in this album is beautiful—almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud @rickykej 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/gzCAl6jqEr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

The post has been shared on Twitter today and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising Ricky Kej on his achievement. It has also received more than 550 likes on it so far.

What are your thoughts on this congratulatory post for Ricky Kej from Anand Mahindra?