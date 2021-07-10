Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

If you’re a cricket fan, chances are you have already seen the jaw-dropping catch by Indian cricketer Harleem Deol in the first T20I against England. Anand Mahindra has now taken to Twitter to share a video of the incredible moment along with an appreciative caption.

In the video, Deol jumps in to catch the ball safely but soon realizes that she is stepping out of the boundary line. Immediately, she throws the ball into the air and then comes back inside to the line complete the catch. Expressing his wonder to this sensational display of gameplay, Anand Mahindra called her “The real Wonder Woman.”

“Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here,” he tweeted along with the video.

Take a look at the share:

Anand Mahindra's post, since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 7.6 lakh views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wow!!! What an amazing catch!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “It's all about timing & effort and opportunity to perform. She is wonder,” shared another. "'Brilliant, stunning, superb!' - one of the best catches ever?” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s post?