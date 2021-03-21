Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, shares selfie wearing ‘Axar Shades’
Anand Mahindra post on ‘Axar Shades’ created a chatter on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his selfie.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

If you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of all the ‘Axar Shades’ related posts he has shared over the past few days. It all started with a tweet by Mahindra celebrating India’s impressive win over England in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad. In his post, the business tycoon also expressed his interest in buying a pair of shades like the ones cricketer Axar Patel wore during the game.

Things got a little more interesting, when Mahindra shared how he got himself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch the second T20 international match between India and England which took place on March 14. It didn’t take long for people to share all sorts of comments on Mahindra’s post with many asking him to share a selfie wearing the shades. While replying to one such tweet, he said that if India wins the series then he’ll share a picture.

Today, a few hours ago, he kept his promise by sharing a selfie along with the screenshots of some of his previous Axar Shades-related tweets.

"OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth," Mahindra tweeted along with the images.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 18,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What are your thoughts on Mahindra’s tweet?

