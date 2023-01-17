Anand Mahindra lauds Neeraj Chopra’s extraordinary ‘behind-the-scenes’ efforts, tweets video

Anand Mahindra, an avid user of Twitter, often uses the platform to share his praise and admiration for people from different walks of life. Just like his recent post, where he shared a video of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and expressed his amazement at the athlete’s workout routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeraj Chopra originally posted the video earlier this month with the caption, "Warm up exercises before training. " It was recently re-tweeted by Mahindra. “Just watching the workout routine of @Neeraj_chopra1 reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy,” the business tycoon tweeted.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted earlier today. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has received nearly 8,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of Neeraj Chopra shared by Anand Mahindra:

“That’s why it is said, ‘hard work pays off’,” posted a Twitter user. “In life, regardless of how much we try to deny it, nothing worth having will ever come easily. There will always be obstacles, problems, and heartaches along the way. For us to achieve the life that we want, we must be willing to do the work needed,” expressed another. “Wooowww,” shared a third. “True! long term success can only be hard-earned, no other way,” agreed a fourth. “It's so cool to see behind the scenes,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}