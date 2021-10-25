Anand Mahindra posts about Matka Man and his inspiring mission. Watch

It is often stimulating to watch, or read inspirational stories. Such stories also make for a good share, as they spread positivity and joy. Recently such a story came to light when Anand Mahindra tweeted about it on his official Twitter handle. He thanked Alag Natarajan, popularly known as the “Matka Man,” for serving the underprivileged selflessly.

“A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England and a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work,” wrote Mahindra alongside a video.

Natarajan started his initiative of providing drinking water to underprivileged people across Delhi, cites his official website. Till now, he has set up 15 matka stands all over his neighbourhood in South Delhi. Besides, he also distributes food.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows Natarajan standing alongside his vehicle. One can see many inspirational quotes, including quotes from Mahatma Gandhi and W.H. Auden, written both in Hindi and English on the vehicle's body. Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has been viewed more than 62,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

“Really we appreciate him,” wrote one Twitter user. “Hats off to the gentleman,” commented another. “Take a Bow #Matkaman,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

