Anand Mahindra posts about the ‘most heartwarming’ Twitter handle he follows

Anand Mahindra often shares posts on Twitter praising people. In this latest share he did the same and posted about the “most entertaining and heartwarming” Twitter handle that he follows. It is called The Kabs Family.

“This is probably the most entertaining and heartwarming handle I follow. No clue why they were suspended for a while. Welcome back! And hey Mali, you have brilliant taste in music—because those are all hits from MY generation,” he wrote and re-shared a video. The handle’s profile bio describes that they’re a family of five who use it to share their entertaining content.

The video Mahindra re-posted is captioned, “Mali is back at it again with the oldskool!” Take a look to see what it shows:

Since being shared by Anand Mahindra on October 26, the video has gathered nearly 2.4 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated various comments.

“Aaamazing kid... a peck of sunshine spreading light and happy vibes ALL across the globe. Kudos Mali, world needs more and more kids like you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Maliya Kabs, feels like she is born talented. Loved the way she moved to those tunes. I agree this is the kind of music and moves you wanna hear and see on any given day,” posted another. “Mali is so amazing! A wonderful little cute car companion to have I would say, this is how one should enjoy and cherish the music,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by the business tycoon?

