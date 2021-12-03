Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts incredible pictures of Kerala’s Kochi. Seen them yet?
trending

Anand Mahindra posts incredible pictures of Kerala’s Kochi. Seen them yet?

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the images taken in Kochi, Kerala.
Anand Mahindra's picture of Kerala's Kochi prompted people to post varied comments.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra's picture of Kerala's Kochi prompted people to post varied comments.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From motivating shares to funny posts to pictures capturing the beauty of India, his tweets are of different types. Just like this recent share where he posted two images captured in Kerala’s Kochi. There is a chance that the pictures will leave you mesmerised.

“God’s own country?” he asked in the tweet. In the next line, he added the answer too. “Yes indeed. Without exaggeration,” he wrote. His completed the share with the hashtag #Kochi. If you are unaware, Kerala is known as God’s own country.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared on December 2. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and tons of comments.

“I am not from Kerala but this is the first place comes to my mind whenever I feel like travelling. Love people and atmosphere there!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Definitely God's Own Country,” posted another. “Beautiful no doubt about it, truly it's God's own country having spent some wonderful time there with family,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on  the share by Anand Mahindra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra kochi kerala + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out