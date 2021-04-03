Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma will soon get her own home-workspace
Anand Mahindra posts Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma will soon get her own home-workspace

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers." reads a part of the post shared by Anand Mahindra.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared this picture of Idli Amma along with his tweets.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about how he got to play a “small part in someone’s inspiring story.” He shared that Tamil Nadu's famous Idli Amma aka Kamalathal, whose tale went viral about two years ago, will now have her own “house cum workspace.”

Previously, back in 2019, Mahindra shared a tweet offering to invest in her business. She makes and sells idlis for just rupee one. Now, the business tycoon had fulfilled his promise and in a series of tweet explained how.

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis,” he wrote while re-sharing a video he posted back in 2019.

In the next few tweets, he also shared that his real estate team will “soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement.”

Take a look at the posts:

His Twitter thread received tons of appreciative reactions from people. Many thanked Anand Mahindra too.

“Everyone should contribute their bit to society (I'm trying to do mine)... Idali Amma doing the great work and business houses like you supporting her good cause,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful deed by you and your team Sir! More power to you!” shared another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s tweet on Idli Amma?

