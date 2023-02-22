Anand Mahindra’s latest post on Twitter will beat your mid-week blues

Are you feeling anxious or gloomy? Do you need more motivation to work? If you nodded your head in affirmation to both questions, you might be feeling mid-week blues on Wednesday. So, to cheer you up, Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter. Chances are, the post will help you make a ‘flying leap’ into the weekend.

“Love this. It’s common, mid-week, to feel that you’re falling behind. But there’s always a chance to make a flying leap into first place!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show the finishing line of a race track. As it progresses, one can see an athelete, who was falling behind, leaping over the finish line. Towards the end, the video slows down to show the winner of the race to the viewers.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 2.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual posted, “Or never slow down before crossing the finish line.” “Also, it reminds me of Bollywood films where Govinda used to win chariot races in similar fashion,” added another. A third joined, “I strongly believe in this, sir. Things change miraculously.”

