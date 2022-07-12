Anand Mahindra’s reply to being asked if video has his voice amuses people

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share different videos and images. From funny to inspirational, the posts are often of different types. At times, the business tycoon also replies to the questions people ask in the comments sections of such tweets. Just like this Twitter user who wanted to know if the voice in a video that Mahindra shared is his own. The reply that the person received has now left people amused.

About 16 hours ago, Mahindra shared a post about The Museum of Living History. “Presenting The Museum of Living History, where #PurposeMeetsDesign. It celebrates the philosophy, DNA, core values, and culture of the @MahindraRise. Group and is a collection of stories that define us. Located at our HQ in Mumbai, it’ll soon be open for viewing by appointment,” he wrote. To this, a Twitter user asked, “Sir, is this your voice?”

Take a look at the tweets to see what Anand Mahindra replied:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

One reply came from the Twitter user who originally asked the question. “Yes sir off course. I’m happy with it...,” they wrote. To which, Anand Mahindra also reacted with folded hands emoticons. “It's awesome to finally link a voice to the face we see everyday. Loved your diction and baritone, voice clarity. Best regards from Goa,” expressed a Twitter user. “Wow you can be a voice artist sir,” commented another.