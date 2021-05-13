Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by
Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by

The share by Anand Mahindra includes a picture of the cartoon character Jerry with the text, “I miss the good old days...When you could actually have an opinion without offending somebody”.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's tweet on the good old days has grabbed the attention of netizens.(File photo)

If you’re a regular on social media, you may’ve come across the numerous insightful shares by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. His latest share is no different. Mahindra tweeted an advice to netizens about the good old days that many prefer compared to the present times. The post may leave you with varied thoughts.

The share includes a picture of the cartoon character Jerry with the text, “I miss the good old days...When you could actually have an opinion without offending somebody”. Mahindra tweeted the message with the caption, “In that case, don’t even THINK about signing up for Twitter”.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 11, the post has garnered over 9,300 likes and tons of reactions. While many resonated with Mahindra’s thoughts regarding the notion, others shared their opinions about speaking without making anyone offended. Some also pointed out that in those difficult times, meditation can act as a soothing activity.

What are your thoughts on this share?

