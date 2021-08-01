Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Inspiring and informative- Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter can be aptly described with these two adjectives. Now, Mahindra has shared a Sunday motivation clip that may make you get up from your chair and break a sweat. If you are someone who plans a lot for a weekend workout yet ends up ordering a pizza and a big tub of ice-cream then this clip is just for you.

The video features gymnasts doing perfect flips in different competitions. “If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised,” reads the caption by Mahindra.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and over 10,000 likes. People found the video inspiring and expressed how amazing Mahindra’s message is. While some pointed out that one needs to utilise their weekends, others were amazed with the gymnasts showcasing their talent in the clip.

“We can't even imagine. There must be lot of hard work involved, that too for years. My head is spinning after watching this type of flips,” wrote a Twitter user. “After watching...got motivated to exercise on Sunday too,” commented another.

Here are some other reactions from tweeple:

Did the video motivate you to work out too?