Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch
trending

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

“We can't even imagine. There must be lot of hard work involved, that too for years," wrote a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anand Mahindra tweeted a clip featuring gymnasts showcasing their skills.

Inspiring and informative- Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter can be aptly described with these two adjectives. Now, Mahindra has shared a Sunday motivation clip that may make you get up from your chair and break a sweat. If you are someone who plans a lot for a weekend workout yet ends up ordering a pizza and a big tub of ice-cream then this clip is just for you.

The video features gymnasts doing perfect flips in different competitions. “If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised,” reads the caption by Mahindra.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and over 10,000 likes. People found the video inspiring and expressed how amazing Mahindra’s message is. While some pointed out that one needs to utilise their weekends, others were amazed with the gymnasts showcasing their talent in the clip.

“We can't even imagine. There must be lot of hard work involved, that too for years. My head is spinning after watching this type of flips,” wrote a Twitter user. “After watching...got motivated to exercise on Sunday too,” commented another.

Here are some other reactions from tweeple:

Did the video motivate you to work out too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra anand mahindra tweet
TRENDING NEWS

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP