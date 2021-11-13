Anand Mahindra shares about ‘best weekends of his youth’ in latest Twitter post

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share about the ‘best weekends of his youth’. In the post, he talked about how he used to hitchhike between Bombay to Poona’.

“Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend and I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road..The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out and we would sing “Musafir Hoon Yaaron’,” he wrote and also shared a throwback image.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago today. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“We are all musafirs but there are very few like you who takes many along with them on their journey and also create path for others!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir - thank you for sharing the beautiful insight of your idea of life and your spirit for open roads are reflected in your SUV’s…. The rugged look…” posted another.

“I am sure, you miss those days sir. Would you be willing to try the same with your friends some time, I am sure everyone would enjoy,” expressed a third.

