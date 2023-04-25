Anand Mahindra shares AI-created video of a girl aging, calls it 'hauntingly beautiful'

Without a doubt, artificial intelligence has become a big part of our lives. We can create stunning artwork through it or even make it write our essays, the possibilities are endless. Now another AI-related post that has caught the attention of many was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra. The video shows a girl aging from the age of 5 to 95.

Anand Mahindra shares AI-generated video of a girl aging. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl aging from 5 years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and human," wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter as he shared the video. The clip shows a young girl in a saree. As the video progresses, you can see the aging process in it.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five lakh times. The clip also has more 10,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "It's beautiful and awe-inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality." Another shared, "This is really amazing, and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs, the future is totally AI-driven hundreds of tools are released each week, giving more power to it." A third posted, "That's indeed beautiful."