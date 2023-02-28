Home / Trending / Artist uses AI to generate pics of Indians at fictional event ‘Pankh Mela’. Kunal Kapoor reacts

Artist uses AI to generate pics of Indians at fictional event ‘Pankh Mela’. Kunal Kapoor reacts

Published on Feb 28, 2023 06:38 PM IST

The artist shared a Twitter thread of images he generated using AI of Indians at fictional event ‘Pankh Mela’. Earlier, his post on AI-generated pictures of ‘Old Delhi at night’ went viral too.

The image shows an AI-generated image of a fictional event.(Twitter/@ekpraet)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Images created using artificial intelligence (AI) have taken over the Internet for a while now. Many artists are now using this technology to create wonderful artworks. Among them is Twitter user Prateek Arora who has already created a buzz with his incredible works. Recently, his AI-generated images of “Old Delhi at night” went crazy viral. He is at it again and this time, he generated pictures of a fictional event called ‘Pankh Mela’ using AI. His Twitter thread has attracted the attention of many, including actor Kunal Kapoor.

“Pankh Mela is a celebration of Neelpankh, the immortal cosmic bird that visits India every summer. Wherever Neelpankh is sighted is where this mela is held that year, and rich folklore has since developed around this tradition. A visual thread about a fictional event” he wrote as he shared several images.

Here is a look at the first incredible image of the thread that shows a man in a ‘Neelkanth-inspired’ headgear:

Take a look at these two pictures that are simply fascinating:

Here are two more images that will make it hard to imagine that they are not real but a part of the artist’s imagination mixed with technology:

Here are some more images that the artist shared that look every bit real:

His posts received tons of praise from netizens. Many couldn’t contain their excitement while talking about the incredible creations. The thread also attracted a comment from actor Kunal Kapoor. Taking to the comments section, the actor wrote, “Hey Prateek! This is awesome” and added a fire emoticon.

Here's how other Twitter users reacted:

A Twitter user asked about the artist’s working process and wrote, “Did you prompt the story line on Gpt too?” To which, he replied, “No, I write the stories you see on my profile and use genAI tools to create the art.” Another person added, “Mind blowing”. A third Twitter user posted, “Simply brilliant… the idea first of all and then its execution.” A fourth expressed, “Wow! Glimpse into a futuristic style of content!” A fifth joined in and tweeted, “Here for the stunning and elaborate Indo-Futurism mythology. Beautiful work.”

