Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter cover several spheres that include showcasing innovative creations to glimpses of several unknown and beautiful places in the country. Mahindra’s latest share featuring a pristine natural pool is no different. The tweet, originally posted by Twitter user Siddharth Bakaria was shared by Mahindra. The stunning place will leave you amazed.

The post shows the picture of a natural pool in a secluded area situated in Dharchula, Uttarakhand. “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this?” reads a part of the caption by Anand Mahindra.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on July 6, the post has garnered over 5,800 likes and several reactions. Netizens were awe-struck at the beautiful natural swimming pool. While many enquired about the location of the pool, others pointed out how pristine the water looked.

The original poster of the post Siddharth Bakaria commented under Mahindra’s post to share the location of the place and netizens applauded him for not disclosing the exact coordinates of the place.

The individual who took the photograph also commented under the share

Here’s how others reacted:

“Undoubtedly breath-taking,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is soo beautiful,” commented another.

