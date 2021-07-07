Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter cover several spheres that include showcasing innovative creations to glimpses of several unknown and beautiful places in the country. Mahindra’s latest share featuring a pristine natural pool is no different. The tweet, originally posted by Twitter user Siddharth Bakaria was shared by Mahindra. The stunning place will leave you amazed.

The post shows the picture of a natural pool in a secluded area situated in Dharchula, Uttarakhand. “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this?” reads a part of the caption by Anand Mahindra.

Take a look at the share:

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

Shared on July 6, the post has garnered over 5,800 likes and several reactions. Netizens were awe-struck at the beautiful natural swimming pool. While many enquired about the location of the pool, others pointed out how pristine the water looked.

The original poster of the post Siddharth Bakaria commented under Mahindra’s post to share the location of the place and netizens applauded him for not disclosing the exact coordinates of the place.

Good decision to not make the coordinates public. Infact, if you get the location Mr. Mahindra, please do not visit. Important to preserve the natural beauty of the place. — Saumya Tandon (@saumya_83) July 6, 2021

The individual who took the photograph also commented under the share

Thank you so much @anandmahindra sir for retweeting this post. Glad you liked my village.

Exact location of this place is my village khela ( Dharchula, Uttarakhand), situated near india-Nepal border. — DhAmi NaResh (@Himalayavashi) July 6, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

“Undoubtedly breath-taking,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is soo beautiful,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this post?

