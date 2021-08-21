Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra shares clip of motorized detachable wheelchair. Watch

“This is brilliant!! It has the potential to make differently-abled people more independent,” wrote a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has tweeted an innovative clip of a wheelchair that has left many amazed. The clip shows a person showcasing a wheelchair that can be detached and re-attached to make a tricycle. The video may leave you thoroughly interested.

The product has been originally created and manufactured by a startup called NeoMotion that is backed by IIT Madras. The shared video shows a person demonstrating how the wheelchair works. “It looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help,” reads the caption by Mahindra.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared some six hours ago, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and several reactions. People praised the innovative concept and expressed their liking for the product in the comments section.

“This is brilliant!! It has the potential to make differently-abled people more independent,” wrote a Twitter user. “Smart! India needs lot of direction in innovation in the healthcare segment. Many of those having mobility issues are left for more confinement as the leg muscles are not put to use,” commented another.

“Very useful and innovative,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

