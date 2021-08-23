Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares clip of tigers prowling on highway. Watch
Anand Mahindra shares clip of tigers prowling on highway. Watch

  • The recording shows two tigers roaming on a highway as some vehicles stand aside to give them some space.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an incredible clip of two tigers spotted on a highway. The video, shared on Twitter, has garnered much attention from netizens. Mahindra also wrote an interesting caption with the video that may leave you impressed.

“So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent,” reads the caption. The recording shows two tigers roaming on a highway as some vehicles stand aside to give them some space.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 22, the clip has been viewed over two lakh times. People were surprised to see the tiger on the highway. While many expressed how majestic it looked, others shared how amazing it would be to experience the situation.

“Wonderful clip indeed and what an experience!” wrote a Twitter user. “A very smart word play sir,” commented another. “Incredible sight,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

anand mahindra anand mahindra tweet tiger + 1 more
