Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Anand Mahindra enjoys over 8.4 million followers on Twitter. He regularly entertains his followers by sharing various kinds of posts. From inspiring to funny to informative, his shares are of different tastes. Just like his latest post that takes people back in time. It is an old advertisement for the Taj Mahal Palace hotel located in Mumbai.

“So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days,” Anand Mahindra jokingly wrote and shared an image of the advertisement. The ad shows the hotel offering guests a stay for ₹6 upwards.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 6,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. The share also inspired a few to post pictures related to the hotel. Just like this individual who wrote “admirable” and shared this image on Twitter:

“Ha ha! You are highly humorous also amidst your packed schedules and commitments!! Really superb and affectionate wishes sir!!” expressed another. “May be the future generations will think of the current prices in the same way,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?