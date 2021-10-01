Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice-cream sticks, viral image divides netizens
trending

Anand Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice-cream sticks, viral image divides netizens

A Bengaluru restaurant came up with this novel idea of serving idlis on ice-cream sticks.
By Shreya Garg
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The picture of idlis being served on ice-cream sticks has gone viral.   (Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

Many people simply relish the food a lot more when they eat it with their hands. So, when Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a picture of idlis – a dish that is often eaten with hands - served on ice-cream sticks, it had netizens divided.

"Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar and chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??" reads his caption shared by Anand Mahindra.

Take a look at his tweet:

RELATED STORIES

The tweet has garnered over 15,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,400 times. While a lot of users marveled at the innovative idea of serving idlis on ice-cream sticks, several others expressed their displeasure.

"Totally against it...eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition... this is sick," wrote a user. "Indian food is best eaten with hands only. Anything else is criminal," shared another. "Awesome idea. Btw, thank goodness it's an Idli. I initially thought that was a vanilla ice cream being dipped in Sambar, which gave me a nightmare!," commented a third.

What do you think of this idea?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral pics anand mahindra twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video

Big doggo cuddles with little kid. Watch cute video

Rescued stray dog gets adopted, video shows sweet story

Viral image of receipt from 'Salt Bae’s' new restaurant in London shocks people
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP