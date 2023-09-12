Anand Mahindra shares pic of world leaders paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi post-G20

Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, took to social media to share an image of world leaders paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi after the G20 Summit. Since this image was shared, it has gone viral.

Picture shared by Anand Mahindra of world leaders paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi. (Twitter/@AnandMahindra)

"Many #MondayMotivation stories & images today, especially after the #G20. But this photo of all world leaders paying homage to Bapu at Rajghat, will be the one, enduring image I will carry in my mind. As India grows on the world stage, I think the Mahatma’s teachings will always earn us admiration and not just respect," wrote Anand Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter.)

Alongside, he also shared a picture of the world leaders with their heads bowed down to pay their respects. (Also Read: ‘Weapon of Mass Diplomacy’: Anand Mahindra's title for G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant)

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on September 12. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 5,000 likes and tons of comments.

Here's what people are saying about Anand Mahindra's post:

An individual wrote, "Mahatma’s teachings will always earn us admiration and not just respect."

A second added, "Really surreal it is! I never imagined in my life I would be witnessing such a wonderful diplomatic gesture and cordial relationship with G20 leaders!"

"So true! I got goosebumps after watching this! Such an iconic picture. Worth to save it for our collection," expressed another.

A fourth commented, "I'm inspired by this photo, too. Thank you for sharing it!"