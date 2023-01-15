Anand Mahindra shares video of dog enjoying classical performance with its pet mom. Watch

Anand Mahidra is a Twitter user who always shares interesting things with his followers. Besides talking about achievements of his company, he regularly shares videos and images of various types. From sharing tweets that are funny to the ones that are emotional, his posts never fail to create a buzz. Additionally, every now and then, he shares videos that he receives on WhatsApp using the hashtag #wonderbox. Just like his recent share about a dog enjoying a classical performance. Chances are, the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“This showed up in my #wonderbox. Don’t know the young lady & her furry musical friend. Sharing it because it made my weekend. Maybe the pooch will stage an Arangetram one day?,” Mahindra wrote as he tweeted the video.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on its pet mom’s lap. The sound heard in the background makes it clear that they are watching a classical performance together. It is the dog’s reaction to every beat and tune that has left people amused.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 2.1 lakh views. Furthermore, the tweet has accumulated around 6,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users shared while reacting to the video:

“Too cute for words!” posted a Twitter user. “Perfect,” shared another. “This is so cute,” commented a third. “That’s happiness and peace,” expressed a fourth. “The joy a dog can give. Is there a more loving and selfless being on Earth? Lucky are those who can experience it,” wrote a fifth.