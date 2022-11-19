Anand Mahindra shares video of sleepy dog with hilariously relatable caption

Have you ever struggled to get out of bed in the morning? Then here is a video of a sleepy dog that you may relate to. Turns out, business tycoon Anand Mahindra also finds the clip familiar - at least that is what he wrote while tweeting the video.

“Well, not EVERY morning. but weekends, yes, that definitely looks familiar!,” Mahindra posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a title that reads, “Me trying to get out of bed every morning.” The video then goes on to show the struggles of a dog while trying to get out of the bed. In fact, the clip ends with the dog giving up in the fight against sleep and lying down on the floor for a nap.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has also gathered nearly 9,200 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is what I am feeling these days of winter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Weekend, one should do this at noon,” posted another. “Quite familiar to many,” expressed a third. “It's a very critical moment to get out of bed everyday, especially in the winter season,” shared a fourth.