Anand Mahindra shares video of t-shirt folding hack that fascinated him

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter timeline is filled with various kinds of posts. Among those posts are also the videos that show incredible hacks by people. Just like this video he recently shared that shows a woman’s impressive way of folding a t-shirt. The image is taken from the viral t-shirt hack video that Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress!” Anand Mahidnra wrote while posting the clip. The viral video opens to show a t-shirt kept on top of a table. Within moments, a woman uses a few steps to perfectly fold the piece of clothing.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 12.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has received several likes and comments.

“This is awesome,” expressed a Twitter user. “It may look easy in this video (as the person doing it is a practiced expert and the fabric is also malleable)... but not so easy for everyone... please try it,” commented another. “It looks like magic,” posted a third. “I always fold my t-shirts, this way only,” shared a fourth. “Fantastic,” wrote a fifth.