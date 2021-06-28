Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari's gold rush at Archery world cup

People flooded the comments section with praise for ace archer Deepika Kumari’s performance.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a post to congratulate Deepika Kumari for her win.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to celebrate the incredible moment of victory achieved by ace archer Deepika Kumari. Mahindra shared a tweet by World Archery that shows Kumari winning the gold medal at the Archery world cup. The clip has now garnered much applause from netizens.

“Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade,” reads the caption by Mahindra.

Take a look at the winning moment:

The post has garnered over 9,600 likes since being shared nine hours ago. People flooded the comments section with praise for Kumari’s performance. Many also expressed their hope for a similar performance by the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics.

“Most satisfying to see energy, commitment and passion in youngsters. Best of luck to each one of them,” wrote a Twitter user. “Heartiest congrats to the golden girl of archery,” commented another.

“She makes India and Indians proud. Wishing her success and glory,” said a third.

anand mahindra deepika kumari archery world cup
