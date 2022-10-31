Anand Mahindra visits newly-built Hindu Temple in Dubai, shares pic

At the beginning of this month, business tycoon Anand Mahindra vowed to visit the newly-built Hindu Temple in Dubai on his next trip. "I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai…," he tweeted while sharing a tour of the Hindu Temple on October 5. The industrialist has now taken to Twitter to share that he has finally visited the Hindu Temple and that it is well-managed. He even shared that the temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali has a statue of Sai Baba.

"Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba," tweeted Anand Mahindra with a picture of himself standing in front of the newly constructed temple. The Hindu Temple opens daily from 6:00 am to 8:30 pm and has 15 deities. It also has a digital library and offers offline and online classes on 'vedic, language and hybrid'. The temple offers various courses and provides career guidance, and its outreach program extends educational, medical and labour support.

Take a look at his tweets below:

Since being shared, both tweets have accumulated thousands of likes and comments from netizens.

"I just saw you there," posted an individual. "It's so serene….blessed to be there," wrote another while sharing a picture. "Was lucky enough to have darshan last week amazing architectural and ambiance…enjoyed," commented a third. "It indeed is very beautiful,there is a place to do Havan also," shared a fourth.

