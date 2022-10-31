Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra visits newly-built Hindu Temple in Dubai, shares pic

trending
Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:46 PM IST

Anand Mahindra vowed earlier this month to visit the newly-built Hindu Temple on his next trip to Dubai.

Anand Mahindra recently visited newly-built Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali. (Twitter/@anandmahindra and @sandeepgup)
ByArfa Javaid

At the beginning of this month, business tycoon Anand Mahindra vowed to visit the newly-built Hindu Temple in Dubai on his next trip. "I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai…," he tweeted while sharing a tour of the Hindu Temple on October 5. The industrialist has now taken to Twitter to share that he has finally visited the Hindu Temple and that it is well-managed. He even shared that the temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali has a statue of Sai Baba.

"Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba," tweeted Anand Mahindra with a picture of himself standing in front of the newly constructed temple. The Hindu Temple opens daily from 6:00 am to 8:30 pm and has 15 deities. It also has a digital library and offers offline and online classes on 'vedic, language and hybrid'. The temple offers various courses and provides career guidance, and its outreach program extends educational, medical and labour support.

Take a look at his tweets below:

Since being shared, both tweets have accumulated thousands of likes and comments from netizens.

"I just saw you there," posted an individual. "It's so serene….blessed to be there," wrote another while sharing a picture. "Was lucky enough to have darshan last week amazing architectural and ambiance…enjoyed," commented a third. "It indeed is very beautiful,there is a place to do Havan also," shared a fourth.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

its viral anand mahindra hindu temple dubai
