‘Anar Kulfi’ video shows dessert-filled ‘pomegranate’, leaves people drooling

The Internet is filled with various fusion dishes that people often find hard to digest. This video, however, is not one of those. It shows a dish that has now left netizens drooling. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too. The video shows ‘Anar Kulfi’.

Food blogger Hardik Malik posted the video on Instagram. “Have you ever tried this,” they wrote while posting the video. They also added that the dish is prepared by an eatery named Jai Veer Chaap that is located in Rohini, Delhi.

The video opens to show an individual taking out a pomegranate shaped object from a freezer. They then cut it into pieces and soon the dark red coloured dessert inside is revealed.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared earlier last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow seems cool,” posted another. “Badhiya hai yeh [This is good],” expressed a third.

