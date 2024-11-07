Andhra man faces backlash for viral post comparing Kolkata to 'starving African city'

A post calling Kolkata the "dirtiest city of India" has sparked a uproar on social media. In a long series of posts on X, designer DS Balaji ranted about his visit to the City of Joy. In his post, DS Balaji said the air in Kolkata was filled with the stench of urine, making it impossible for him to breathe properly.(X/@balajidbv)

"Kolkata - The Dirtiest City of India. Sharing my personal experience, of the recent visit to the Capital of West Bengal. The most unhygienic experience I have had in an Indian city. Requesting to take this thread positively. Though I don't care much if you don't," he wrote.

His posts included pictures of localities filled with garbage and overflowing open gutters in areas like Sealdah and Bada Bazaar. He said the air was filled with the stench of urine, making it impossible for him to breathe properly.

"This is not some Starving African city, it's Kolkata. Locals were enjoying breakfast from a shop on top of the gutter nearby," he wrote, sharing a picture of a woman sitting with a basket of garlic inches away an overflowing gutter.

He claimed he had never seen anything so appalling anywhere else in India. "Vendors were sitting on top of a gutter and selling things In Kolkata. No, I have never seen it anywhere else in India. No matter how poor, or bad Infrastructure. And I have travelled a lot. It's just a lack of civic and hygiene in the city, which is so sad to see," he wrote.

Next, he added pictures of a vegetable market, saying the horrific conditions he saw there put him off food for two days. "The food which you will eat is kept on a gutter, filthy smelling floor. While people are just fighting, abusing and spitting here and there," he claimed.

He said during his visit to the famous Kaali Ghaat temple he "lost thousands of rupees" as everyone kept trying to sell him things. "Even inside the Temple, the priest would get agitated if you don't pay them," he added.

"I personally felt Kolkata to be the most depressing, low energy, low-frequency city. I may have visited all the wrong places, at all at the wrong times. As a caring aware Indian citizen, I wish the best, for this city. May it improve, grow, and build like others," he wrote.

The lengthy post has draw sharp criticism after if went viral with over 6.2 million views. While some were shocked to see the deplorable conditions shown in the photo, many others hit out at Balaji for showing a specific area and judging the whole city on its basis.

"Bro you went to old Kolkata! Every city in India have the old part where new infra cannot be made. And they are dirty. Go to salt lake, Newtown you will get to know the new and clean Kolkata. But yes Kolkata is still way behind in civic sense," one user wrote.

"Sorry for your experience, but it seems you mostly visited Old Kolkata, which is a bit dirty, even I admit it. If possible, try to visit NewTown, Victoria," read another comment.

"I was born, brought up, schooled in Kolkata. I don't need to prove my love for my city but also can't ignore the truth you just spoke. Unfortunate and painful truth and face of my city," said a user.