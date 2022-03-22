Angel statue with intricate design made using chocolate will stun you. Watch

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for creating amazing sculptures using chocolate that leave people stunned. His creations are such that never fail to create a buzz among people. The case is the same with this video of his latest design that he posted on Instagram. The clip shows him making an angle statue using chocolate. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying “Wow”, repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chocolate Angel Statue! I love the way this one came out, the balloon technique was so much fun,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him creating the base of his statue. He then uses chocolate to create the angle structure. Take a look at the mesmerising scene that follows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has gathered more than 5.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also received a like from celebrity Indian chef Kunal Kapur.

“Extra! Wow!!!!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video. “Mind blown. This would be amazing out of any material… but chocolate?! Incredible to watch you work,” posted another. “This is beautiful,” expressed a third. “This is gorgeous,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the amazing video? Did the clip leave you mesmerised?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON