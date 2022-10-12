Angry elephant chases hippo at African national park. Watch hair-raising video

Pilanesberg National Park is a thrilling place filled with different kinds of fauna and flora. The visitors at this place often catch glimpses of incredible incidents involving wildlife. Just like this video shared on YouTube shows. The incredible clip shows an angry elephant chasing around a hippo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the official YouTube channel of Latest Sightings. “This elephant is wallowing in a waterhole and does not want to share it with a resident hippo. Will the Hippo make it out unscathed?,” they wrote and posted the video. They also added that the wonderful incident was captured by an individual named Johan Robbertse.

The video opens to show both the animals standing in a waterhole. Within moments, the gentle giant starts chasing the hippo. Wondering how the video ends? Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Now the Hippo knows how it feels!,” posted a YouTube user. “The elephant was just simply helping the hippo out of the mud,” joked another. “Never seen a hippo run from ANYTHING,” commented a third. “Can't believe my eyes. A hippo chased out of its turf,” wrote a fourth.