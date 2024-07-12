Anil and Tina Ambani on host mode at nephew Anant's wedding, greet Lalu Prasad Yadav

The wedding of Anant Ambani, Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and Radhika Merchant, businessman Viren Merchant's daughter, was a grand celebration of love, with Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani taking on the role of gracious hosts as Anant's uncle and aunt. Tina and Anil Ambani received Lalu Yadav at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The high-profile event, held at the spectacular Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra area, was attended hugely by celebrities from across the nation and beyond. It consisted of a remarkable and exclusive guest list from several quarters, including the political world. That included former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who arrived in Mumbai earlier today to attend the heavily anticipated wedding.

Anil and Tina Ambani were seen warmly welcoming their distinguished guests, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. A video showed Yadav arriving at the grand venue - adorned with elaborate floral arrangements and intricate lighting - with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Ambani couple, who were awaiting the guests, showed their hospitality as they exchanged pleasantries and welcomed the Yadav family with folded hands. They engaged in heartfelt conversations with the prominent political leader, adding a touch of political grandeur to the wedding celebrations.

Both Anil and Tina Ambani have been radiating happiness as they joyfully immersed themselves in the wedding festivities for their nephew, Anant. The couple was spotted leaving the haldi ceremony organised a few days ago - attended by close family and a few friends from Bollywood - drenched in turmeric paste and marigold petals. They were also seen posing for pictures with beaming smiles.

Aside from Lalu Prasad Yadav, the wedding also saw the presence of a host of dignitaries and celebrities, including Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Orry, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian and John Cena, among many others.