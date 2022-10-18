Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic songs with Norway dance crew Quick Style. Watch viral videos

Anil Kapoor recently met the Norwegian dance group Quick Style, who went viral for their energetic and well-synchronised performance on Kala Chashama. And guess what they did? Well, they collaborated to recreate Anil Kapoor's iconic songs. So, when the recreations were recorded and posted online, they obviously went viral and are too good to miss out on.

"Always listen to the seasoned one," read the caption accompanying the video. The video shows the group looking at one of the dancers, portraying as a woman, as he crosses them. The camera then pans towards Anil Kapoor, who instructs the group to turn around. He then starts moving in the opposite direction of the dancer, with the rest of them following him. Towards the end, the dancer, portraying as a woman, moves in the same direction as the boys. The background score Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from the film 1942: A Love Story adds fun to the video.

Watch the video below:

"When Anil Kapoor meet Quick Style," they wrote in the caption accompanying the video with hashtags #anilkapoor #dance #quickstyle. The group even thanked an Instagram user Shefali for the connection. In the video, one can see the group members showing their moves one by one on Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re from the 1999 film Saaheb, but there's a surprise for the viewers in the end. It is Anil Kapoor recreating his song in a similar fashion as the boys, and it has won hearts online.

Watch the video here:

Both videos have gone viral on social media and have received tons of likes and comments.

The Quick Style dropped a comment on their video and wrote, "One of the most brilliant individual both ON and OFF screen." They also added a heart emoticon. Yasin Tatby, one of the group members, wrote, "Legend!" Arjun Kapoor also reacted to their performance by dropping heart eyes emojis.

"The collab we didn't know we needed," posted an individual. "Best thing on the internet todayy!!" commented another. "This is history," shared a third with emoticons. "Y'all need to dance on My Name Is Lakhan," expressed a fourth.

