Ankur Warikoo shares how he went from 14,000 a month to 33 LPA in 5 years: 'I worked hard to deserve it'

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared an inspiring account of how he went from earning ₹14,750 a month at the age of 24 to making ₹33 lakh annually within 5 years.

Ankur Warikoo shared how he went from earning ₹14,750 a month to making ₹33 lakh annually within 5 years. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

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In an Instagram video, Warikoo reflected on his early career struggles, dropping out of studies in the US, taking a risky education loan, and eventually landing one of the best consulting jobs on campus after graduating from ISB.

“My first job at age 24 paid a salary of ₹14,750 per month. In 5 years, I was earning ₹33 lakh,” Warikoo said in the video, adding that he had returned to India “totally confused” after dropping out of his studies in the US.

Warikoo recalled spending 45 days searching for jobs through walk-ins and newspaper advertisements before reaching the final interview round at NIS Sparta. With no clear expectations, he hoped for a salary of around ₹10,000 per month, but was offered ₹15,000 instead.

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{{^usCountry}} He said joining a team full of MBA graduates made him feel underqualified and pushed him to consider pursuing an MBA himself. Around the same time, the Indian School of Business (ISB) launched its one-year MBA programme. However, he said that pursuing the course meant taking “the biggest loan in the Warikoo family”, with a monthly EMI of ₹20,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said joining a team full of MBA graduates made him feel underqualified and pushed him to consider pursuing an MBA himself. Around the same time, the Indian School of Business (ISB) launched its one-year MBA programme. However, he said that pursuing the course meant taking “the biggest loan in the Warikoo family”, with a monthly EMI of ₹20,000. {{/usCountry}}

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“So I asked myself: can I get a job paying ₹35,000 after ISB? ₹15,000 which I already earned and ₹20,000 which is the EMI. The answer was yes,” he wrote in the caption.

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At ISB, Warikoo said he found himself surrounded by “distinguished people” including IIT toppers, CA rankers, lawyers, doctors and defence professionals. “I didn’t have anything to share, I just had to absorb,” he said.

He eventually discovered consulting as a career path and began preparing for interviews. After 3 rounds of interviews, he landed what he called “one of the best jobs on campus” after an interaction with a managing director during the final round.

Warikoo said his salary rose to ₹12 lakh annually, and after a promotion within 1.5 years, he was earning ₹33 lakh a year by the time he resigned 3 years later.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “I am not the most intelligent person. But when someone trusted me, I worked hard to deserve it.”

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He ended the post with a message for young professionals. “Opportunities may come because of others. What you do after that is on you. Never stop working hard,” he said.

(Also Read: ₹100 crore courses business, says 'It makes no sense to continue it'">Ankur Warikoo shuts down ₹100 crore courses business, says 'It makes no sense to continue it')

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Thank you for this video, I'm 22 Nd unemployed and was feeling hopeless, this video motivated me a lot.”

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“So true man!!!! All you need is that one opportunity.. work madly towards it and the opportunity will definitely come but when it does ..it’s very important to not forget why you started in first place. Harder you work the luckier you get!! Don’t waste the opportunity when it comes to u,” commented another.

“You are the product of your company. This shows how your surroundings sets your growth mindset,” wrote a third user.

“Sir your story motivates me a lot,” said one user.