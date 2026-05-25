Ankur Warikoo shares how he went from ₹14,000 a month to ₹33 LPA in 5 years: 'I worked hard to deserve it'

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared an inspiring account of how he went from earning ₹14,750 a month at the age of 24 to making ₹33 lakh annually within 5 years. Ankur Warikoo shared how he went from earning ₹14,750 a month to making ₹33 lakh annually within 5 years. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

In an Instagram video, Warikoo reflected on his early career struggles, dropping out of studies in the US, taking a risky education loan, and eventually landing one of the best consulting jobs on campus after graduating from ISB.

“My first job at age 24 paid a salary of ₹14,750 per month. In 5 years, I was earning ₹33 lakh,” Warikoo said in the video, adding that he had returned to India “totally confused” after dropping out of his studies in the US.

Warikoo recalled spending 45 days searching for jobs through walk-ins and newspaper advertisements before reaching the final interview round at NIS Sparta. With no clear expectations, he hoped for a salary of around ₹10,000 per month, but was offered ₹15,000 instead.

He said joining a team full of MBA graduates made him feel underqualified and pushed him to consider pursuing an MBA himself. Around the same time, the Indian School of Business (ISB) launched its one-year MBA programme. However, he said that pursuing the course meant taking “the biggest loan in the Warikoo family”, with a monthly EMI of ₹20,000.

“So I asked myself: can I get a job paying ₹35,000 after ISB? ₹15,000 which I already earned and ₹20,000 which is the EMI. The answer was yes,” he wrote in the caption.