Aparshakti Khurana goes for a stroll with his daughter and dog, video is too cute to handle

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of him chilling out with two very important babies he loves. One of them is his daughter Arzoie Khurana and the other one is his fur baby named Peanut. He shared a video showing him strolling with the duo.

“Strolling around with my baby and fur baby,” the actor wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the actor crying his baby in a baby carrier. Also, his dog is walking beside him. The video is set to a beautiful Bollywood number.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 83,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received nearly 11,000 likes. People took to the comments section of the video to post various comments.

Author Tahira Kashyap, who is also wife of Aparshakti Khurana’s brother actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a comment on the video. “Hahhaha sooo cute,” she wrote. She also received a reply from Stree actor. He posted a heart emoticon. Comedian Aditi Mittal also joined in and posted, “Hahahahah. This looks like the start of a comic book. All three goofies.” Many also showed their reactions with heart emoticons.