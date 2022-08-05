Aparshakti Khurana sings special song for daughter, she has the cutest reaction

A heartwarming video posted by actor Aparshakti Khurana is bringing smiles to people’s faces and will likely leave you feeling happy too. The clip, a perfect TGIF mood-setting video, shows him singing for his baby daughter Arzoie while his mother sings along. What makes the video adorable is how the little girl reacts to her dad’s singing.

“Musical evenings with my #Arziyaaan and her Daaadi,” reads part of the caption posted by the Luka Chuppi actor. “PS - Ichak Daana Aadhi Ahuja Aadhi Khurana,” he adds mentioning the spin he gave the classic song Ichak Daana from the 1955 film Shree 420 featuring actors Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

The video makes for delightful watch with little Arzoie moving her hands up and down, reacting happily to the special song.

Watch the wonderful clip below:

Shared a day ago, the video has collected over four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered 48,000 likes and very much counting. Along with the many likes, the song has also received several comments from netizens who have posted their own reactions to this sweet family moment.

“Such a cutie,” reads a comment on the post. “This is gold,” says another. Aparshakti Khurana often takes to Instagram to share snippets from his life and his posts sometimes feature his babies - daughter Arzoie Khurana and his fur baby Peanut. This video is another addition to the list. What do you think about this video?