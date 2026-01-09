Apartment seeker claims Pune 3BHK price shot up from ₹1.80 crore to ₹2 crore in a month

The individual added, “I wanted to ask further questions yesterday. Quote is now 2 CR with projected to be 2.15 CR next month.”

“Went to see a 3BHK flat in Pune on launch a month ago. Realtor quoted looks 1.80 CR. Went there after 15 days again. This time, the price went to 1.95 CR,” an X user wrote.

A homebuyer has sparked a debate about Pune’s real estate market after tracking a rapid price hike on a 3BHK flat. Shared on X, the apartment seeker claimed that the quoted price had jumped from ₹1.80 crore to ₹2 crore within just a month.

What did social media say? An X user asked, “Which area in Pune? Depends on that.” The OP replied, “Wakad.” It is considered a posh area in Pune.

Another added, "My brother is in real estate. He told me the price rise is gonna be there, not a bubble." A third expressed, "I think we're uniquely in both situations, and it all depends on the area you're living in. There's definitely a lot of demand in cities like Pune, but price rises like this make no sense tbh." The Op responded, "I am okay with the price rise, but there has to be some rationale. I am not able to find any."

A fourth wrote, “coming from a construction-side background, the demand is very real, especially for authorised, fully registered flats people are literally putting in their entire life savings mostly on EMIs just to get clean titles and proper registry. That said, if a flat is jumping from ₹1.8 to ₹2.15 next month, walk away. There's a high chance the builder is quoting FOMO prices while quietly selling the same unit to someone he knows for ₹1.9 crore. Happens more than you’d think.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)