Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

It is Monday today but that doesn’t mean you can’t spare a few moments from your busy day to relax a little. In case you’re wondering just how, here’s a video of a baby rhino that is in complete relaxation mode. Chances are the rhino’s resting style will inspire you to relax as well.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and their page is filled with heartening videos of elephants, rhinos and other animals. This one features a two-year-old rhino named Apollo who was rescued when his mother died of natural causes.

“Nothing — not even a friendly flock of guinea fowl — can rouse Apollo from relaxation mode. He can be very energetic when the mood strikes him, but he prefers to take his hot afternoons at a leisurely pace!” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the clip below:





The video, shared on July 7, has collected over 60,000 likes and several comments.

“Siesta time for Apollo, he sure seems a laid-back kind of guy... Good job!” posted an individual. “Love that his keeper is sleeping with him,” added another. “Apollo knows how to deal with the heat!” wrote a third. “I am very Apollo’ish’ with my days too!” joked a fourth.

What do you think about Apollo?

