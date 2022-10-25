Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets Indian photographer's Diwali image shot on iPhone. See pic

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared a picture on his Twitter handle to extend wishes on Diwali, the festival of lights. Not just this, he even gave a shoutout to the Indian photographer Apeksha Maker who clicked it on her iPhone. The image shared by Cook features beautiful diyas and flowers, along with a woman's henna-decorated hands enclosing a central diya (earthen lamp).

"This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker," tweeted Tim Cook while sharing a photo.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Tim Cook:

Apeksha Makar, a Mumbai-based photographer, shared a screenshot of Tim Cook's tweet on Instagram and wrote, "Humbled & stoked to have #TimCook @apple post my #shotoniphone image for Diwali! Wishing you all a prosperous one."

Take a look at Apeksha Makar's Instagram post below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received several likes and comments. Actor Anil Kapoor posted several emoticons in the comments. Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor commented, "Omg my babiesssssss are growing uppppp." "Very 20 on 10 behaviour," posted an individual. "Wowahhhh!!!! Killing it," expressed another with heart emoticons. "Thai is epic and so amazing," shared a third.

